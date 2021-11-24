New Delhi, November 24: The Narendra Modi government is likely to list a Bill to decriminalise drug addiction during the upcoming winter session of Parliament. The central government is expected to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, claimed media reports. The move aims to decriminalise possession of a limited quantity of drugs that are intended for personal use.

The bill aims to help victims of drug abuse so that they can come out of addiction. As per a report by The Print, various ministries, including from Department of Revenue and the Ministry of Home Affairs, made the recommendations in this regard to Prime Minister's office on November 10. Madhya Pradesh: Amazon India Executive Booked Under NDPS Act for Alleged Online Ganja Sale.

The proposed bill is expected to amend Section 39. Concomitant amendments in sections 15,17,18,20,21, and 22 of the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 is likely to be tabled during the winter session, reported the media house. These sections deal with procurement, consumption and financing of drugs. The development comes in the wake of the Aryan Khan drug case, in which he was charged with the consumption of drugs.

As per the report by The Print, if a person has been found to have consumed or is in possession to consume any narcotic or psychotropic drug, he or she should be taken to the nearest health facility for assessment and de-addiction for 30 days. At present, medical treatment for de-addiction is voluntary.

