New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The CBI has arrested the Managing Director of Angel Agritech group, Nazubuulla, who is an alleged absconder in one of the pozi scam cases of West Bengal, commonly known as Saradha scam, officials said Monday.

Nazubuulla was produced in a special CBI court, Baruipur which remanded him in 10 days of CBI custody, they said.

The CBI case pertains to swindling of Rs 454.54 crore of public money collected from gullible investors, they said.

"It was further alleged that the accused fled after cheating the said investors and misappropriated the invested money," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

