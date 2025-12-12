New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. Several victims from Assam, including from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, died in the incident that has cast a shadow of deep grief across the region.

Sonowal met the bereaved families at Gelapukhuri in Tinsukia district and conveyed his heartfelt condolences.

He expressed solidarity with them, assuring that the government stands firmly beside every affected family during this difficult time.

The Minister said he has been continuously monitoring the situation since the incident. He has spoken to the Chief Secretary of Assam and urged him to maintain close coordination with officials in Arunachal Pradesh. Sonowal directed that all concerned government agencies work together to ensure that rescue and relief operations continue swiftly and efficiently.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. In this time of grief, we stand firmly with those affected," said Sarbananda Sonowal.

A coordinated rescue effort remains underway at the accident site, with teams working to complete all essential procedures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died from PMNRF. The Assam Government has also announced financial support for the families.

Calling the loss "irreparable," Sonowal said the pain of the bereaved is deeply felt and reaffirmed the commitment to extend every possible assistance. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and for strength to the families to endure this profound loss.

At least 21 people hailing from Assam's Tinsukia district are feared dead in an accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, officials said. According to the police, 22 persons, including the driver, hailing from Tinsukia district of Assam, were travelling in a minitruck which was plunged into a deep gorge on the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district.

The truck reportedly skidded off the hilly road and fell into a deep gorge. The accident occurred on December 8. According to the reports, the people were travelling to Hayuliang for construction-related work. (ANI)

