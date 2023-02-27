Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): A Sarus crane that flies alongside a motorcycle has become quite a headturner in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.

Thirty-year-old Mohammad Arif, a resident of Mandka village of Jamo development block can be often seen on his motorcycle accompanied by his flying companion who keeps close to him, a sight that has prompted onlookers to click pictures and make video reels.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Arrested: CBI Seeks 5-Day Custody of Delhi Deputy CM, He Claims No Evidence Against Him in Excise Policy Scam Case.

It's been a year since Arif spotted the injured bird and took him home and nursed him back to health. With Arif's ministrations, the crane gradually became better and now after regaining its health the bird refuses to keep away from the man who gave it a fresh lease of life.

For Arif the development is surprising too as he was expecting that the bird would fly away to be with its clan or family as soon as it recovered. However, such a thing did not happen and the crane started accompanying him everywhere.

Also Read | Umesh Pal Murder Case: Accused Arbaz Shot Dead by Police at Nehru Park in Prayagraj.

"I travel 30-40 kms at a speed of 50 to 60 kms by bike and the bird follows me by flying above. Wherever I stop, the bird also stops and begins to walk. On my return home also the bird follows me home," says Arif.

Definitely, a strange true story to see and hear.

Arif explains that sometimes the bird heads into the forest perhaps to meet its fellow birds friends and family but it always comes back to his house he does not stay or stop in the forest. "The biggest thing is that whenever two or four birds arrive in a herd to escort it away the crane runs inside the house," says Arif.

Arif further said, "When I do not want the bird to accompany me I have to hide and go on foot."

"Our attachment with this bird is nothing less like the one with a family member. He eats food on my plate and when I go to the bath, he stays outside the bathroom. This bird is too special," says Arif.

Arif says he takes care of the bird and feeds and serves him a variety of foods along with native eggs. Whenever Arif stays out of the house for a few days and reaches back home, the crane starts dancing with joy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)