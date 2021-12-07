Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI) V K Sasikala, confidante of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday said she visited Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and enquired about his health.

On learning that the actor has now completely recovered following a procedure in October to restore blood supply to brain, Sasikala said she visited him on Monday at his Poes Garden residence.

Describing the visit as a 'courtesy call,' Sasikala in said a statement that she enquired about the actor's health and conveyed her greetings and wishes on him being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The 70 year old top actor was discharged from a city hospital on October 31 after he underwent the procedure.

