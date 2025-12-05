Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): To fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Samudra Se Samriddhi', Gujarat continues to play a leading role in advancing India's Blue Economy through the rapid growth of its fisheries sector. As per a press release, Gujarat has India's longest coastline of 2,340.62 kilometres. Gujarat has emerged as a key contributor to the nation's marine prosperity, with the Saurashtra and Kutch region accounting for nearly 80 per cent of Gujarat's total fish production and standing at the forefront of this progress.

India is currently the world's second-largest fish producer, contributing nearly 8 per cent to global production. The fisheries sector comprises inland and marine fishing, aquaculture, seafood processing, marketing, and exports, and is recognised as a sunrise sector. As per the press release, it also covers fishing equipment manufacturing, fisheries research, education, and administrative management. The sector provides livelihood support to nearly 30 million individuals.

According to the authorities, the state stands as the second-largest marine fish-producing state in the country. Over the past four years, the state has recorded an average annual fish production of about 9.30 lakh metric tonnes. For FY 2025-26, the state projects marine fish production of 8,40,069 metric tonnes and inland production of 3,31,284 metric tonnes, bringing the total to an estimated 11,71,353 metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Saurashtra region, with its eight major fish-producing districts, contributes more than 70 per cent of Gujarat's total fish production. The state's largest district, Kutch, accounts for about 9 per cent of the state's overall fish production. In 2024-25 (October 2024 to September 2025), Gujarat recorded 7,64,343 metric tonnes of marine fish production, of which Saurashtra alone contributed 5,42,333 metric tonnes, while the Kutch region reported 67,547 metric tonnes. Together, Saurashtra and Kutch collectively account for nearly 80 per cent of Gujarat's total marine fish production. The state's marine fish production in 2024-25 also registered a growth of over 14 per cent, rising from 7,04,828 metric tonnes in 2023-24.

VGRC Kutch & Saurashtra will be held in Rajkot, in the second week of January 2026, reaffirming Gujarat's commitment to sustainable coastal development and marine prosperity. This will serve as a key platform to showcase the achievements and future opportunities of Gujarat's fisheries sector. As per the press release, the conference will also highlight the state's pivotal role in advancing India's Blue Economy through innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss emerging technologies, best practices, and investment opportunities in the sector. (ANI)

