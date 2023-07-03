New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): A series of futuristic upgrades have been implemented in Court No. 1 to 3 at the Supreme Court of India under the dynamic vision of the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to enhance the use of technology in Judicial Systems.

The enhancements in the courtrooms include the installation of a state-of-the-art Digital Video Conferencing (VC) system to facilitate efficient communication and collaboration. This system enables remote participation and virtual meetings, enhancing the accessibility and connectivity of the courtrooms, a press statement said.

According to the statement, Cable cubbies have been integrated into these courtrooms to fulfil the diverse connectivity needs of modern technology. These cubbies are equipped with LAN connections, HDMI outputs, USB C&A ports along with power sockets. The use of these would help in the integrated use of multimedia devices while ensuring a clutter-free environment.

A futuristic LED video wall has also been installed in the courtrooms, serving as a high-resolution display for camera feeds and multimedia content. This impressive video wall enhances the visual impact of presentations, evidence, and video recordings, creating an immersive and engaging courtroom experience.

To ensure optimal audio quality and distribution in these Courts, a comprehensive sound reinforcement system has been implemented. This system includes flush mount Front of House (FOH) speakers, strategically positioned under-table speakers, and suitable amplifiers. These enhancements deliver clear and balanced audio throughout the courtroom, ensuring that every voice and audio source is heard with exceptional clarity.

A document camera has also been provided in the courtrooms to streamline the sharing of document content. This advanced camera enables the clear capture and real-time display of physical documents, facilitating the seamless sharing of critical legal materials, evidence, and exhibits. This technology simplifies the presentation of visual information and enhances the accessibility of courtroom proceedings, the statement said.

These cutting-edge technology upgrades aimed to significantly enhance the technological capabilities and overall courtroom experience is among several initiatives that have been taken under the guidance and leadership of the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India.

The software has also been developed by the Supreme Court to facilitate the advocates to upload reference material and citations relating to the matter. A Constitution Bench hearing in September last year had witnessed the intent and commitment of the Apex court to work towards paperless functioning.

The Supreme Court is also working on software to provide e-pass facilities to the advocates and litigants to access the Supreme Court.

Launch of eSCR, Advocate Appearance portal, online RTI portal, and implementation of e-office module in the Registry are some of the other important e-initiatives that have been undertaken by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

