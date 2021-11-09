New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to the Meghalaya High Court.

According to a statement uploaded on the apex court website, the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, in its meeting held on September 16, has also recommended the transfer of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari of the Allahabad High Court to the Madras High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 16, 2021 has recommended transfer of Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice, Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court,” said one of the statements uploaded on the apex court website.

Besides the CJI, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions with regard to transfer of high court judges.

