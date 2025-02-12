New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a plea of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, seeking permission to travel abroad.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal directed the trial court to expeditiously complete the trial in Sheena Bora murder case.

Also Read | Acharya Satyendra Das Dies: PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Pay Tribute to Chief Priest of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

"Considering the fact that the trial is ongoing, we are not inclined to consider the request at this stage. Expedite the trial within one year from today," the bench ordered.

The apex court was hearing a plea of Mukerjea, who was granted bail in 2022, seeking permission to travel abroad. She has challenged the September 27, 2024, Bombay High Court order refusing to let her travel abroad.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Be Among the First Few World Leaders To Visit US After January 20 Inauguration, Will Hold Bilateral Meeting With Donald Trump.

During the hearing, Mukerjea's counsel told the bench that she wants to travel abroad to pay property tax, update her bank accounts and also for updating her Will.

However, the bench rejected her plea and asked the trial court to complete the trial within one year.

Mukerjea was granted bail on grounds that she has been in custody for six and a half years and the trial is likely to be concluded soon.

She has approached the apex court challenging the High Court order which had passed the order on CBI's plea against the order of a special court, which permitted her to travel abroad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)