New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the petition, raising allegations of irregularities in the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih observed that the court had already examined various matters, raising some concerns about EVMs.

Also Read | PM Modi Telangana Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Malkajgiri (Watch Video).

The court declined to entertain the petition by petitioner Nandini Sharma and said that every method has some positive and negative points. The court also expressed its inability to entertain these many petitions related to concerns about EVMs.

The top court has dealt with various petitions related to EVMs and last year rejected one petition alleging irregularities in the Election Commission's 'tearing hurry' in the scrutiny of EVMs. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyber Scam in Pune: Techie Duped of Over Rs 1 Crore on Pretext of Online Part-time Job, Probe Underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)