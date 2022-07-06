New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined the urgent listing of a plea seeking directions to the authorities to act and arrest former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad and hurting sentiments of the Muslim community.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari asked advocate Abu Sohel, who mentioned the matter for urgent hearing, to mention it before the Registrar.

The advocate sought an urgent hearing of the case saying no action has been taken against Sharma by the police despite the complaint.

"Why mention before vacation bench? Mention before mentioning Registrar," the bench told the advocate.

The lawyer later said that he mentioned the matter before the Registrar and it is likely to come up for hearing on July 11.

The plea said that vulgar remarks were made by Sharma against Prophet Mohammad and the Muslim community, and hence it sought directions for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" into the incident which may ensure her immediate arrest.

The plea sought immediate action against Sharma saying her statements were violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 26 and 29 of the Constitution and other fundamental rights.

"Sharma's undesirable words have caused huge unrest and uproar in the country and across the globe, and have tarnished the image of our great nation," the lawyer said.

Sharma's remarks create unjustifiable and illegal deviation from the intent of our Constitutional makers to create harmony among religions and directly hit the core ethos of our nation which is founded on the basis of' secular' ideas, added the plea. (ANI)

