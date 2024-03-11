New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday gave interim relief to TV anchor Sudhir Chaudhary as it directed not to take coercive steps against him until further orders in a matter pertaining to allegedly making casteist remarks.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed not to take coercive steps against TV anchors until further orders. The court also sought responses from the Jharkhand government and state police to the news anchor's petition.

Sudhir Chaudhary, a senior journalist with a news organization, has approached the top court, challenging the Jharkhand High Court. The Jharkhand High Court declined to stay the proceedings against the news anchor and listed it for hearing in April.

Sudhir Chaudhary was represented by Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, who has argued that no offense under the SC/ST Act is ex-facie made out against him.

Following a complaint by Adivasi Sena, the First Information Report was registered against Sudhir Chaudhary under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (ANI)

