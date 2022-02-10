New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed reinstatement of the woman judge who raised a sexual harassment complaint against a then sitting judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Then former judicial officer resigned in July 2014 and thereafter she had moved apex Court seeking reinstatement on the ground that she was forced to resign.

Also Read | Sony PS5 New Beta Update Brings Voice Commands & UI Changes.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai noted that the resignation tendered by the woman judge was not voluntary. The court also quashed and set aside the order to accept her resignation.

The Court directed the respondents to reinstate the woman forthwith as judge.

Also Read | RBI Projects India GDP Growth Rate at 7.8% for Financial Year 2022-23.

The woman judge resigned from service when she was transferred to some other place claiming that her transfer was malafide.

She later moved to Supreme Court challenging her resignation and sought reinstatement to service. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)