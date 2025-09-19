New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed against the Karnataka High Court's order upholding the decision of the state government to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the state-sponsored Dasara Mahotsav at the Chamundeshwari temple, Mysuru.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the matter, saying our preamble says we are secular, and this is a state programme, and the state can't distinguish.

Also Read | 'Goa Ka Haunted Airport' Video Row: YouTuber Akshay Vashisht Arrested for 'Spreading False Claims' About Mopa Airport, Granted Late-Night Bail Later.

The advocate for the petitioner contended that Puja inside the temple is not a secular act and it's part of the ceremony. He said the Karnataka government's decision to allow a non-Hindu to perform 'Agra Puja' at the Chamundeshwari temple for the inauguration of Dasara in Mysuru would hurt Hindu sentiments.

On Thursday, counsel sought an urgent hearing of the appeal against the High Court order saying non-Hindus can't perform the 'Agra Puja'.

Also Read | iPhone 17 India Pre-Bookings Surpass iPhone 16 Levels, Indicate Potentially Strong Diwali Quarter for Apple Despite iPhone 17 Pro Series Supply Constraints: Reports.

On September 15, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed the petitions challenging the government's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara mahotsav at Karnataka's Chamundeshwari temple, which is on September 22.

The High Court had said that the participation of a person practising a particular faith or religion in the celebrations of festivals of other religions does not offend the rights available under the Constitution of India.

It has been noted that the festivities are organised by the state every year, and accomplished persons, such as scientists, educationists, authors, and freedom fighters, have been invited in the past.

The appeal field in the apex court stated that the High Court erred by not appreciating the fact that for the inauguration of Dasara in the premises of the Goddess Chamundeshwari temple, a puja has to be performed, which cannot be performed by a non-Hindu.

The pooja must be performed as per Hindu devotional and rituals, and the pooja is the inauguration of the traditional ten-day celebrations of the Dasara festival, the petition said.

The Chief Guest invited by the state is non-Hindu and as such, she cannot perform rituals before the deity, which is against established Hindu religious and ceremonial practices, it added.

"The High Court erred by not appreciating the fact that the inauguration of Dasara Mahotsav by a non-Hindu is against the basic rules of Agama Shastra, and the Agama rules are a part of the Hindu religious faith, and in departure from the traditional rules of worship, it would result in the disturbance of the purity of the ceremony and the divine spirit of the deity, and the belief system of the entire Hindu community would be affected.

The High Court erred by not appreciating the fact that since the time of the Wodeyar dynasty and continuing to the present day, the inauguration of the Dasara festival has always been performed by a Hindu dignitary, as the ceremony involves offering puja, invoking sacred mantras, and participating in religious rites as prescribed by Hindu tradition," the appeal added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)