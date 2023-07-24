New Delhi [India] 24 July (ANI): The Supreme Court has extended interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on medical grounds on Monday. The leader got interim bail extension until further orders.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, seeking extension of his interim bail, apprises court that Jain has undergone spine operation and need time to recover

However Additional Solicitor General SV Raju stresses for an independent evaluation and said that said independent evaluation would reveal that Jain does not need hospitalisation.

Supreme Court will hear the matter next on August 21.

The leader accused in money laundering case has got interim bail from Supreme Court on May 26 until 11 July on medical grounds turning down the Enforcement Directorate’s contention that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader‘s health status must be examined first by a panel of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

Jain was hospitalised after he fell in the bathroom at Delhi's Tihar Jail, as per jail officials.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jain on May 30 last year under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

Earlier on May 15, Jain moved Supreme Court seeking bail in a money laundering case against him. He has challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the PMLA. (ANI)

