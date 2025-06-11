New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court recently granted bail to a Uttarakhand-based man who was booked for religious conversion and cheating for marrying a woman who belonged to a different faith.

A bench of Justices B V Navarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma granted the man relief by observing that the state government of Uttarakhand cannot object to the marriage when the same has taken place as per the wishes of the couple's parents.

"We observe that the respondent-State cannot have any objection to the appellant and his wife residing together inasmuch as they have been married as per the wishes of their respective parents and families. Thus, the top court found that this was an appropriate case where bail should be granted to the man."

The man had been booked for having committed religious conversion under The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, for Cheating and Cheating by personation (pretending to be someone else) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, following his marriage with a woman who belonged to another faith.

As per the man's counsel, the marriage was arranged by the families of the couple, who were aware of the inter-faith nature of the union. However, following the marriage, certain individuals and organisations raised objections. An FIR was lodged against the man, leading to his arrest and imprisonment.

After being in custody for six months, the Supreme Court, on May 19, directed that the man be immediately released on bail.

"We also make it clear that the pendency of the criminal proceeding against the appellant herein would not come in the way of the appellant and his wife residing together on their own volition", the Court stated, in its order.

The man had moved the Supreme Court against the Uttarakhand High Court's decision to reject his bail plea. The top court allowed his appeal and directed the concerned trial court to release him on bail. (ANI)

