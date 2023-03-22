New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to a woman, who was alleged to have links with the banned Popular Front of India and was in jail since January 28 for filming proceedings at a court in Indore.

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, that he has no objection if bail is granted to Sonu Mansoori, a law intern.

"After having heard learned counsel for the parties and taking into consideration the material on record, we are inclined to release Petitioner No. 2 - Sonu Mansoori from jail, to which the learned Additional Solicitor General appearing for the State has no objection. Ordered accordingly," it said.

The top court directed that Mansoori be released from jail forthwith on furnishing of personal bond of Rs 5,000 to the satisfaction of the trial court.

"Let this order be communicated through the Registrar General of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh forthwith. The interim application is disposed of accordingly," the bench said in its order.

The state police had claimed that the woman had links with PFI and had filmed the court proceedings at Indore at the instance of the banned group.

The police alleged that the woman had told the investigators that an advocate had asked her to make the video to be sent to the PFI and she was given Rs 3 lakh for the work.

A state police officer had said the woman filmed the proceedings when the court was hearing a case related to Bajrang Dal leader Tanu Sharma.

