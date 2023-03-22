New Delhi, March 22: Ruet-e-Hilal committees in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Chennai, Kolkata and other parts of the country will assemble today (Chand Raat) for Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in India. The moon sighting is conducted to determine the Ramadan 2023 date in India. Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, assumes extra significance for Muslims worldwide. If you are looking for the Ramadan 2023 date in India, do follow our live news updates on Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in India. Stay here for the Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in India live news updates.

An Islamic month goes on for 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. It is because Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. Ruet-e-Hilal committees gather on 29th of each Islamic month. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month culminates and Muslims welcome a new month. If the moon is not sighted, the new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Ramadan 2023 Date in India:

In India, Shaban, the month before Ramadan, began from February 22. Accordingly, today, March 22, marks 29th of Shaban. Hence, if the moon is sighted today, Ramadan 2023 in India shall commence from this evening and the first Roza (fast) will be observed on March 23. If the moon is not sighted this evening, Shaban will complete 30 days. In this case, Ramadan 2023 (Ramzan 1444) will begin from the evening of March 23 and Muslims will observe first Ramzan fast on March 24. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Like every Islamic month, Ramadan will last for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting on Chand Raat (29th of Ramadan). The festival of Eid Ul Fitr 2023 or Eid al-Fitr is celebrated when Ramadan ends. For Eid Ul Fitr 2023 date in India, do check LatestLY later.