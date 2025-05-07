New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant and ex-chief justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday lauded Indian armed forces for their exceptional bravery in carrying out Operation Sindoor.

Justice Surya Kant was speaking on the sidelines of an event in the Delhi High Court, where Justice (Retd) Ramana's book titled 'Narratives off the Bench: A Judge Speaks,' was launched.

Also Read | Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s Father Taj Mohammed, Mother Halima Express Pride Over Operation Sindoor’s Success; Say ‘Pakistan Should Be Destroyed’ (Watch Videos).

"As a citizen of the country we should be proud of our forces who went beyond the borders and dismantled the anti-national activities that were going on," Justice Surya Kant said.

"The Indian Armed Forces stand as the bulwark of our nation's sovereignty. Their commitment to duty and readiness to face danger head-on is something every citizen must recognise and honour," the top court judge added.

Also Read | Top 5 Fighter Jets in the World That Redefine Air Superiority.

Former CJI Ramana said the strikes sent a strong message to the terrorists and their enablers.

"We are all very concerned about the current developments in the subcontinent. It is certainly worrisome but a strong message has been already delivered to the perpetrators. As citizens of the country, we have to whole-heartedly support and stand by the government," he said.

India's armed forces destroyed nine terrorist infrastructures, including those set up by Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a 25-minute-long missile and drone strike early on Wednesday.

The strikes, which India has described as "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible," came in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)