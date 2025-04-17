New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): After the Supreme Court's observations while hearing the petition challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said on Thursday that the questions raised by the top court are the same as those that the Congress party raised in the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari asserted that it is the Supreme Court's responsibility to take action if the Constitution is being trampled upon.

"The questions raised by the Supreme Court are the same ones that the Congress party had raised in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Today, there will be a hearing, and it is the Supreme Court's responsibility to take strict action if the Constitution is being trampled upon anywhere," the Congress leader said.

"The government's intention is not to make laws, but to spread hatred in the name of law. What happened in Murshidabad is deeply saddening. Violence should never be committed under any circumstances," Pramod Tiwari said.

Further, speaking on the Murshidabad violence, Pramod Tiwari said that violence should not be tolerated in any situation.

"My heart aches with whatever happened in Murshidabad. Violence should not be done by anyone, anywhere, in any form. It should be stopped with full force. Those who have failed in playing their role should have fulfilled their duties. But the question is, are the allegations correct? Is it true that this violence was fabricated by those whose responsibility was to stop the violence? If that is true, then it is not a good sign for our nation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it may pass an interim order to stay certain key provisions of the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and also expressed concern over violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan said, "The one thing is very disturbing the violence that is taking place. The issue is before the court and we will decide."

The bench didn't pass any order but suggested that it may stay certain provisions, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards, powers of collectors in deciding dispute over Waqf properties, and provisions on de-notifying properties declared as waqf by courts.

CJI Khanna was about to dictate the order, but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing Centre and other counsels who were appearing for parties defending the Act said they should be heard before passing the interim order.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday at 2 pm.

The top court questioned government on how Waqf-by-user can be disallowed as many will not have requisite documents to get such Waqfs registered.

CJI asked Solicitor General, "How will government register such Waqfs-by-user? What documents will they have? It will lead to undoing something. Yes, there is some misuse but there are genuine ones also... If you undo it then it will be a problem."

"Before the Britishers came, we did not have any registration. Many of the Masjids are created in 14th or 15th centuries. To require them to produce a registered deed is impossible. Most of the cases, say Jama Masjid Delhi, the Waqf will be Waqf-by-user," CJI added.

On the issue of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards and Council the bench said that the nearest example is the Hindu Charitable Endowments Act.

"Whenever it comes to Hindu endowments, it would be Hindus who would be governing," Justice Viswanathan said. (ANI)

