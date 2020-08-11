New Delhi, August 11: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition over inclusion of Justice (retd) BS Chauhan in the judicial commission set up to probe the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the key accused in the killing of eight cops in Kanpur.

During the hearing today, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the petitioner advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay why he was alleging that Justice BS Chouhan, who is heading the commission, has "relatives in the BJP and hence won't be fair". Also Read | Kerala Man, His Pregnant Wife and 4-Year-Old Daughter Jump Out From Wings of Ill Fated Air India Express Plane, Escape Kozhikode Plane Crash With Minor Injuries.

"Why can't he be fair? There are judges whose father are MPs... There are judges who have relatives in the Parliament... Are they all not fair judges? Is belonging to party is an illegal act?" CJI Bobde asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the court that the allegations raised by Upadhyay against the appointment of Justice BS Chauhan in the judicial commission were "derogatory". Also Read | Sanjay Raut Said Baseless Things About Sushant Singh Rajput's Father and Me That Are Untrue, Says Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

Upadhyay said Uttar Pradesh "is becoming a state of the encounters". "They are upsetting the entire legal system. There was an encounter of Rajiv Pandey just a few days ago," he said. The CJI said the lawyer was now saying irrelevant things.

"There will be thousands of crimes committed in every state. What does that have to do with this Commission?" he asked. The bench also asked Upadhyay to give list of suggestions in the matter.

The Supreme Court had on July 22 accepted Uttar Pradesh government's suggestion to have Justice Chauhan, a retired Supreme Court judge, head the judicial inquiry commission into the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur last month, was killed in an encounter by the police after he allegedly tried to run away while being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh.

