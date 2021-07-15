New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the verdict on a petition filed by the Kerala government seeking direction to withdraw cases against prominent CPI(M) leaders for alleged vandalism in the Kerala Assembly in 2015 when the current ruling party in the State was in opposition at the time.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrahud and also comprising Justice M R Shah, reserved the verdict, after hearing detailed arguments and submissions from the petitioner and respondent.

"We reserve the order, on the issue," the bench said.

Senior lawyer and former Solicitor General (SG) Ranjeet Kumar, appearing for the left party, argued before the Supreme Court that the then government was presenting the budget. There were some protests and both party members protested and a woman member was hurt.

"Legislative Secretary filed an FIR against our (Left) party members," Ranjit Kumar, said,The members of the ruling party were equally at fault. It was a fight between two parties, Kumar told the Supreme Court and sought a direction to withdraw cases against prominent CPI(M) leaders for alleged vandalism in the Kerala state Assembly in 2015.

To this, Justice Dr Chandrachud observed and asked Kumar, is it in the interest of justice to throw things and damage material at the sanctum sanctorum of democratic setup?

The Supreme Court had in its last hearing expressed concern over the MPs and MLAs not properly maintaining the decorum of houses and observed that a strong message needs to be sent out and such behaviour could not be tolerated.

"Strong message needs to be sent out and such behaviour could not be tolerated," the Apex Court said, during the course of the hearing.

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court against a March 12, 2021 order of the Kerala High Court.

The Kerala High Court had rejected the State's petition challenging the dismissal by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court seeking permission to withdraw prosecution against the accused persons, including certain sitting ministers. (ANI)

