India News | SC Restrains HP Police from Arresting Vinod Dua in Sedition Case, Refuses to Stay Probe

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) In a relief to journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court in a special hearing on Sunday ordered that he should not be arrested till July 6 in a sedition case lodged against him in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.

The top court said that Dua will have to join the investigation and there shall be no stay on the ongoing probe undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh police.

A bench of justices U U Lalit, M M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran issued notices to the Centre and the state government and sought their responses within two weeks. PTI SJK ABA MNL

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

