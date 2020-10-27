New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court directive that the CBI investigation in the Hathras case is to be monitored by the Allahabad High Court, saying the decision strengthens the hope for justice.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the CBI investigation in the Hathras case in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries, is to be monitored by the Allahabad High Court and the CRPF would provide security to the victim's family and witnesses in the case.

Also Read | Waste Generated From Ghazipur Mandi Will Be Combusted to Create Electricity, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Supreme Court's decision in connection with the Hathras case strengthens the hope for justice. The victim's family from day one has been demanding that there should be a court-monitored probe," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The victim in the Hathras case and her family were treated badly by the Uttar Pradesh government, she alleged.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 4,853 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike Since Onset of Pandemic.

"Character assassination of the victim was done. Decisions were taken with malice and prejudice," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP said.

The apex court said the issue of transferring the trial out of Uttar Pradesh would be considered if the need arises in the future. It observed that all aspects of the matter are left open to be considered by the high court.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.

Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)