New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central government seeking its response on a plea seeking a ban on the import of cheap 'yellow peas' as an alternative to pulses (Dal).

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant agreed to examine the plea, noting that consumers' health cannot be compromised in this regard.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, raised serious concerns about the impact of unrestricted imports of yellow peas, a cheap substitute for pulses like Toor (Arhar), Urad, and Moong, on both the health of consumers and the livelihoods of Indian farmers. He contended that the continued import of such substitutes is undermining domestic production and pushing farmers into distress.

"Lives and livelihoods of dal farmers are at stake," Bhushan told the Court, pointing out that the import of yellow peas at nearly Rs 35/kg is severely undercutting the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for pulses, which currently stands at around Rs 85/kg. This disparity, he argued, is making it impossible for Indian farmers to compete, store their produce, or recover their costs.

Referring to a report of the Committee on Agricultural Prices and recent recommendations made by NITI Aayog (September 2025, page 485), Bhushan emphasised that while imports can provide temporary relief, they cannot serve as a sustainable alternative to boosting domestic production.

"Over-reliance on imports has its limitations. The government must prioritise increasing the production of key pulses like Toor, Urad, and Moong," he said.

The bench questioned whether yellow peas could be grown domestically and expressed concern over the larger policy of allowing free imports without assessing their long-term consequences. "Just as the unrestricted import of cheap edible oils had suppressed prices of soybean and other oilseeds, we may be repeating the same mistake with pulses," the Court observed.

Justice Kant remarked that ultimately, the market dynamics may end up favouring traders and importers, while pushing farmers to the brink. "We have to ensure the end result does not harm the consumer", the court added.

The Court also asked about the potential health impact of consuming yellow peas as a substitute for traditional dals. Bhushan responded, stating that the substitute could have adverse effects, though a detailed scientific analysis would be required.

He further submitted that even the Union Agriculture Minister had written to the Centre, cautioning against the policy of allowing free import of yellow pulses and highlighting the growing distress among pulse farmers, some of whom are reportedly being driven to suicide.

The Court, taking note of the submissions, issued notice to the Centre and directed that the matter be listed for further hearing on a later date. "Issue notice, returnable on [to be specified date]," the bench ordered. (ANI)

