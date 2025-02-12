New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday while hearing PIL seeking grant of school admissions and government benefits to Rohingya refugees, sought details regarding the proof of their residence.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said no Rohingya children will be discriminated against in education but sought details of the present family residence so that it can be examined what relief could be extended to them.

"In terms of education, there will be no discrimination. We need to know how they are living, where they are living, in whose house they are living and what is the house number. Some proof of where they are... show us registration numbers etc. We need to know where they are and then arrange it. We must satisfy ourselves where they are staying and how they are living," said Justice Kant.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the NGO Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, told the bench that the Rohingya refugees have UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) cards.

Gonsalves sought some time to furnish the details sought by the top court and posted the matter for further hearing after 10 days.

The bench said that it will look into how it can extend relief once details confirming the residence of the refugees are submitted.

The apex court was hearing a PIL seeking a direction to authorities to grant admission to all Rohingya children free of cost irrespective of Aadhar cards and allow them to participate in all examinations, including Classes 10 and 12 and graduation, without government insistence on ID proof.

The PIL further sought extension of all government benefits such as free health services in government hospitals, subsidised food grains as available under the Antyodya Anna Yojana scheme and benefits under the Food Security Act for Rohingya families as available to other citizens, irrespective of citizenship. (ANI)

