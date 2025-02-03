New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Bihar government on a PIL challenging the appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission chairperson Parmar Ravi Manubhai.

A bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of lawyer petitioner Brajesh Singh challenging the appointment of Manubhai as the Commission head.

The bench, however, was critical of the fact that a lawyer, who has no locus or relation to the functioning of the BPSC, has filed the PIL.

“As a lawyer you should keep away from filing these kinds of PILs when you have no locus or relation with the BPSC,” the bench said while issuing the notices to the state government and the BPSC chairperson.

The bench also appointed an amicus curiae to pursue the PIL.

The plea challenged the appointment made on March 15, 2024, saying it was against the constitutional mandate of appointing only those with an "impeccable character" as the chairperson or member of public service commissions.

According to the PIL, Parmar was an accused in the alleged corruption case registered by Bihar's vigilance bureau and the matter was pending before a special judge in Patna.

"Thus apparently, respondent number 2 (Parmar) is facing serious charges of committing the offence of corruption and forgery and as such his integrity is doubtful and therefore, he ought not to have been appointed as the chairman of BPSC," the petition said.

It claimed that Parmar did not fulfil the basic eligibility criteria for being appointed to the constitutional post of chairperson as he was not a person with an impeccable character.

