New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed against Madras High Court's decision to dismiss a petition that sought a CBI probe into the Karur stampede during Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's rally.

A bench led by CJI BR Gavai has listed the matter for hearing on Friday, 10th October.

Also Read | IndiaAI Selects 5 Projects to Strengthen 'Safe and Trusted AI' Ecosystem in Country, Advance Real-Time Deepfake Detection, Address AI Model Bias and More.

On Friday, Madras High Court's principal bench Justice P Velmurugan and Justice G Arul Murugan refused the hearing of the plea moved by Bharatiya Janata Party's Chennai West Mambalam councillor Uma Anandhan, saying that the petitioner should approach the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court as the cause of action falls under the jurisdiction of the Madurai bench.

The Bench also issued an interim injunction prohibiting political parties from holding public meetings or events on state and national highways in Tamil Nadu until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are formulated.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl From Palghar Claims Forced Marriage, Sexual Assault and Abortion in Jalgaon; 6 Booked.

However, the Madras High Court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg to probe the stampede.

The bench directed the Karur police to hand over all related documents to the SIT immediately.

Hearing a plea filed by a petitioner, P H Dinesh of Villivakkam, Justice Senthilkumar expressed condolences to the victims and said, "Watching the videos is painful." He noted that only two persons have been arrested so far and questioned the authorities on further action taken.

"You have permitted everything to happen. The police cannot turn a blind eye," the judge observed, stressing that law enforcement agencies must act proactively in such situations.

The SIT has commenced its probe into the Karur stampede.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay. The event drew a massive crowd, and preliminary observations suggested lapses in crowd management. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)