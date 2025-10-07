Palghar, October 7: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, six people were booked after a 14-year-old girl from Palghar district alleged forced marriage, sexual assault and abortion. The teenager claimed that she was forcibly married to a man, sexually assaulted and even forced to undergo an abortion. Acting on her complaint, the police booked the man and five others who are said to be from Jalgaon district.

Details About The Alleged Sex Assault Case

Speaking about the incident, an official from Jawhar police station said that one of the accused visited the victim's house earlier this year with another person. The official said that the man sought the victim's alliance for the other man, reports PTI. On April 10, the man married the teenager and allegedly paid INR 85,000 to her parents. Later, the man took the teenager to Pachora in Jalgaon district. Palghar Shocker: Woman Beats Minor Son to Death With Rolling Pin in Maharashtra for Demanding Chicken Dish, Severely Assaults 10-Year-Old Daughter; Arrested.

Victim Claims She Was Made to Undergo an Abortion

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the man repeatedly raped her, due to which she became pregnant. She also claimed that the man's mother later gave her some pills, following which her pregnancy was terminated. As per the complaint, the accused and his family also took the victim's jewellery and other valuables. Post this, the victim returned to her parents' house in Jawhar. Maharashtra Shocker: Blackmailed With Obscene Videos, Youth Consumes Poison at SP Office in Washim; Probe Underway.

The alleged incident came to light recently when the victim contacted Shramajeevi Sanghatana, a tribal welfare organisation. The organisation helped the teenager to lodge a complaint with the police. Based on her complaint, the police booked the man, his parents and three others. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).