New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear today at 2 pm the plea of five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma challenging an order of the Delhi High Court which had posted his plea relating to his non-selection for the upcoming Tokyo Games for hearing on August 6.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea.

Earlier in the day, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sharma mentioned that the matter was mentioned before Chief Justice NV Ramana, saying today was the last day for submitting names for Paralympics.

The CJI has said that he will consider the urgent hearing request of the petitioner challenging the exclusion of his name from the Tokyo Paralympics today itself.

"If there is any real urgency we will allow it to some court. Let us see", CJI Ramana told Singh.

Singh told the Bench that though the Delhi High Court agreed that his exclusion was illegal but it has kept the matter for hearing to August 6.

Singh said that the last date of selection for shooting in the Tokyo Paralympic is August 2 and if the matter is heard on August 6, it would make the plea infructuous.

Singh said that Sharma was a disabled shooter, who has won the Arjuna award, and his name has been excluded from the Paralympics in an arbitrary manner.

Sharma in his plea has said that on July 30 a Division Bench of the High Court had sought responses of the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) and the Centre on his appeal against its single-judge order which had refused to interfere with his non-selection for the games.

The plea said that the event will start from August 24, and August 2 is the deadline for Tokyo 2020 organising committee to receive sports entry forms submitted by the National Paralympic Committee (NPC). (ANI)

