New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, a plea against shifting of J-K prisoners to jails in other states apart from Union Territory prisons.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala observed that Jammu and Kashmir High Court has seized the matter relating to the constitutional validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety amendment.

Also Read | No Relief for Nawab Malik: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Bail Application, Schedules Matter in July.

The top court said, "Let the High Court deal with the matter first and transfer this petition to the HC."

The court was hearing a plea filed by relatives which alleged that 20 people detained under the public safety law had been shifted to various jails in different states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Also Read | South Korea Begins Radiation Exposure Tests on North Korean Defectors Who Hailed From Areas Near Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union Territory, informed the top court, "They are permitting meetings of the family members with the detenues lodged in jails in other states."

The court was apprised by the respondents that the petition challenging the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety amendment act is pending before HC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)