New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has terminated the temporary membership of advocate Rakesh Kishore, who tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in the courtroom on October 6.

The SCBA also revoked his entry card and barred him from entering the Supreme Court premises.

The Association said, "Such reprehensible, disorderly, and intemperate behaviour is utterly unbecoming of an officer of the court and constitutes a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum, and the dignity of the Supreme Court."

It said Kishore's "reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour" amounted to "a direct assault on judicial independence" and a serious breach of professional ethics and decorum.

"The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the long-standing relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench. The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," SCBA added.

It is further resolved that his SCBA Membership Card issued if any, stands cancelled and forfeited forthwith, and that a communication be sent to the Secretary-General, Supreme Court of India, requesting that the proximity access card issued to him be cancelled immediately, the resolution passed by the SCBA stated.

The Bar Council of India had also suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore from practice in courts with immediate effect after the incident.

On October 6, Kishore tried to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai. Security personnel present in the court intervened and escorted the lawyer out. While being escorted out of the courtroom, he uttered "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan".

Earlier, the All India Judges Association (AIJA) expressed serious concern over the incident.

In a resolution, the Association described the act as "unbecoming of the legal profession" and said it was in violation of the constitutional ethos of decorum, discipline, and institutional integrity. (ANI)

