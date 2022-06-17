Ranchi, Jun 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday attacked the BJP-led Centre terming it a 'sloganveer' (one who is good at creating slogans) government, mocking the nomenclature 'Agniveer' - soldiers recruited in the Armed forces on short-term contract under the 'Agnipath' scheme.

The wordplay on 'veer', however, did not end there as the state BJP described the chief minister as 'ghoshnaveer' (one who is good at making announcements).

The remarks come at a time when violent protests by job aspirants against the scheme have rocked several states.

"Appointment on contract and name is Agniveer! What more could be expected from this sloganveer government? Wake up future captains," Soren tweeted in Hindi to express his views on the Agnipath scheme.

Reacting to Soren's tweet, the BJP termed him a 'ghoshnaveer'.

"This advice does not suit the ghoshnaveer. Those who snatched employment of people and made false promises of providing 5 lakh jobs to youths are pretending to become their wellwishers. Mr chief minister, the future captains will give you a befitting reply," BJP national vice president Raghuvar Das said in a Twitter post in Hindi.

Das, a former Jharkhand chief minister, said the Agnipath scheme will provide an opportunity for the youth to serve the nation.

Several parts of Jharkhand witnessed protests against the scheme and a section of the protestors put up blockades on railway tracks affecting services.

