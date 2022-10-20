Noida, Oct 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old school manager died allegedly after his speeding car rammed into a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the Surajpur area around 7.30 am. The deceased had left home after an argument with his family, the police said, citing preliminary probe.

"The deceased has been identified as Sumit Pal, a resident of Dadri in Greater Noida. He was in a Hyundai Creta which rammed into the stationary truck near the Khodna Khurd cut," Awadhesh Kumar, in-charge of the Surajpur police station, said.

"When alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and found the badly damaged car from which the body was pulled out," Kumar said.

According to officials, police had to get gas cutters to open the damaged car in order to pull the body out and the process took them half-an-hour.

Officials said primary investigation revealed that the truck was parked along the road and the car was overspeeding.

Pal also had an argument with his family in the morning after which he left the house in rage, officials added.

The police said they have not received any complaint so far from anyone in the case.

