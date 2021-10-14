Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) A government school teacher was thrashed by people for molesting his student in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Rajesh, aged around 35 years, allegedly molested the 14-year-old girl, a student of Class 9 in Bhagli village that falls under Badnaur police station area on Tuesday, they said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 47-Year-Old Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion on Character, Absconding.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members, who went to the school Thursday and beat the teacher with the help of villagers.

Badnaur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Meena said a case was registered against the teacher under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Argument With Husband; Case Registered.

“We have detained him and he will be placed under arrest,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)