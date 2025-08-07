ttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): In view of heavy rains, all government, non-government, and private schools from classes 1 to 12, along with all Anganwadi centres, will remain closed in the Uttarkashi district on Thursday.

Uttarkashi administration, which issued the order, said that there is a prediction of more rain on August 7.

"According to the weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, Dehradun on August 6, 2025, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall (red alert) at some places in the district on August 6 and lightning/heavy spell of rain with thunder at some places on August 7," the order said.

"Due to rain in the district, the water level of rivers and streams is rising and footpaths and roads are affected, along with cloudburst, landslides in some areas and from the point of view of mitigation and management of possible disasters, it is necessary to take necessary measures for the safety of school students. Therefore, keeping the above in mind, using the powers conferred by Section 22 (H) of the Disaster Management Act-2005, holiday is declared on 07 August, 2025 (Thursday) in all government, non-government, private schools (classes 1 to 12) and Anganwadi centers operating in the district. Ensure immediate compliance of the said order," it added.

A devastating cloudburst Uttarkashi district has triggered massive flash floods and landslides, causing widespread destruction in Dharali, Sukhi Top and Harsil areas.

The Indian Army has launched a swift and coordinated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in the wake of a devastating cloudburst near Dharali, close to Harsil in Uttarakhand. The region is currently cut off from both north and south due to multiple road breaches and a collapsed bridge.

According to a statement from the Indian Army, over 225 Army personnel including infantry and engineering teams are on ground for search, rescue, and relief tasks. Combat engineers have reached Dharali to aid in clearing debris and restoring mobility.

As of 3 pm, 7 teams of the Indian Army are operating with Reeco Radar near Tekla while search and rescue dogs are deployed at Harsil; more are en route from Remount and Veterinary Centres.

As per the Indian Army, military helipad at Harsil is operational. Three civil helicopters launched from Sahastradhara in coordination with SDRF have successfully landed at Bhatwari and Harsil for casualty evacuation and relief material delivery.

Chinook, Mi-17, ALH helicopters are on standby at Jolly Grant, Chandigarh, and Sarsawa for troop and material airlift - awaiting tasking clearance.

As of 3 pm, there are three confirmed fatalities while over 50 persons are reportedly missing (as per the Civil Administration).

According to the statement, a total of 9 personnel are also missing, including one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and 8 jawans.

In a significant infrastructural damages, key road stretches near Bartwari, Linchigad, and Gangrani have been washed away, severely affecting movement.

Civil helipad at Dharali remains non-functional due to a mudslide.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that around 190 people have been rescued from the Dharali area, following a devastating cloudburst that triggered massive flash floods and landslides in the area.

Chief Minister Dhami reaffirmed that both the Centre and the state government are fully committed to making arrangements for the victims of the incident, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured to provide all possible help. He stated that the disaster has hit the entire Dharali. (ANI)

