Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 29 (ANI): Tripura government on Saturday gave a nod to re-open all schools and madrassas in the state with strict maintenance of COVID-19 protocols from January 31.

"All schools and Madrassas in the State (pre-primary to 12th class) are allowed to function normally with strict maintenance of COVID-19 from January 31," reads an official statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Hold His First Virtual Rally on January 31.

The state government has already reopened schools for classes 6 to 12 from August 25, 2021. The current notification to reopen schools is applicable for government schools, madrassas, private schools, and others.

"This order shall be applicable to all government (including TTAADC), government-aided and Un-aided Private Schools and Madrassas," the statement read. (ANI)

Also Read | Chennai: Man Tries to Sexually Assault Daughter; Wife Hammers Him to Death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)