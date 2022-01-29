New Delhi, Jan 29: After the announcement of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding his first virtual rally on January 31.

With this rally, the Prime Minister will address the electorate of the seats going to the polls on February 10.

As per information accessed by IANS, Modi will address the electorate of 21 assembly seats spread over Gautambuddh Nagar, Shaymli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Saharanpur. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: SP, BSP in Competition to Give Tickets to Biggest Criminals in UP, Says Yogi Adityanath.

The saffron party' preparation is on for the event in full swing. Modi will reach out to the electorate with 100 LED vans and big screens at different places, NaMo App and other virtual mediums. The poll panel has set a limit of maximum 500 people per LED screen and the party is aiming to reach out to 50,000 people.

Modi will be aiming to reach out to over 10 lakh voters virtually.

In the first phase, polling will be held on 58 seats spread over 11 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh -- Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Gautambuddh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Even before the Election Commission announced the poll dates and released guidelines in view of the Covid surge, the saffron party had started preparing for virtual rallies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2022 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).