Katra (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Following the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the improved security situation along the border, the Jammu & Kashmir administration has announced the reopening of all schools in Katra, the base camp of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

The ceasefire has brought much-needed calm to the region, allowing residents, pilgrims, and students to return to normal life. Schools in Katra, which were earlier shut due to cross-border tensions, will now resume regular classes.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi has directed officials to ensure a safe and secure environment for learning. Steps such as sanitation, counselling, and mental health support for students affected by the disruption have been arranged.

The reopening marks an important move towards restoring routine civic life in the spiritually significant region. The government has reiterated its commitment to the well-being of citizens and uninterrupted access to education.

"As you know, there was ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. Following the Education Minister's order, schools in non-border areas were shut. Now, they have reopened and we are very happy. We stand with the Indian government and extend our full support. We thank the Indian Army for keeping us safe. Jai Hind!" said a student from Huda Public School, Katra.

"Due to the conflict between India and Pakistan, our education was disrupted and students had to suffer. Now that schools in Reasi district have reopened, we are very happy. Classes have resumed in my school," said Preeti Sharma, a student of Trikuta Public Higher Secondary School, Katra.

"I'm in 12th standard. During the India-Pakistan conflict and Operation Sindoor, our schools were shut down due to missile attacks across various districts. I'm extremely happy that our school has reopened, because studies are very important. I'm grateful to the Indian Army for protecting us. They were right there at the border ensuring our safety. Many districts still have schools closed, so I feel very lucky and glad to live in Katra, which is a safe place," shared Kanak Sharma, also from Trikuta Public Higher Secondary School, Katra.

However, local residents of a border village in the Samba district feared the violation of the understanding by Pakistan army after blasts were heard on Monday night and splinters hit one of the houses. The roof and kitchen of the affected house have been damaged after shelling by Pakistan.

Dalbeer Singh, a local, said that there was constant fear due to shelling by Pakistan.

"We were clueless last night, but we heard noises. We saw in the morning that this had happened. However, there is not much damage. We were all at home when the explosion happened. The police came later and took stock of the situation. There is an environment of fear."

Prakar Singh, a local from another border village, said, "When the drone firing happened, I was trying to calm my kids. Pakistan is not ready to agree."

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Samba on Monday evening, with Army sources saying that a small number of drones had come in the Samba sector and were being engaged.

Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector, and they are being engaged, and there is nothing to be alarmed. (ANI)

