Guwahati, May 16 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Friday, and held discussions on streamlining supply chains in the Northeast through more investments in infrastructure, power and last-mile linkages.

At the meeting, it was also decided that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will collaborate with the state government on realising its potential in muga silk production, and palm oil and agarwood cultivation, among others, Sarma said.

"Just concluded a very productive review meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia Ji and officials from @MDoNER_India and Team Assam," he posted on X.

Sarma said the ministry is working on a five-point framework to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming the Northeastern states.

"Accordingly today we agreed to collaborate closely on unleashing Assam's potential in: Muga Silk production, Palm Oil and Agarwood Cultivation, Diverse tourism opportunities, and Transforming border villages into Vibrant Villages," he said.

Discussion on a roadmap to streamline supply chains in the Northeast through more investments in infrastructure, power and last-mile linkages was also done, he added.

Scindia, the minister of DoNER, said the discussions focused on accelerating growth in key sectors, including tourism, agro-products, and textiles, and driving saturation-based development in vibrant villages.

"Together, we are committed to accelerating inclusive and sustainable growth in Assam and the Northeastern region," he posted on X.

The Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said a presentation was made by the DoNER Ministry at the meeting, outlining a five-point framework for Assam and the Northeast.

"The chief minister urged MDoNER to address critical challenges in connectivity, transport and high power costs to unlock the region's full potential," it said.

