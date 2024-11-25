Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 25 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK's meeting of its grassroot workers here on Monday to assess the party's inner strengths and weaknesses, turned into a stormy session with the party members indulging in a scuffle and heated arguments right in front of their leaders.

Though the meeting commenced with opening remarks by three party seniors, the workers sought time to discuss their view points in a detailed manner. An argument ensued between two groups and when a member tried to make a submission, he was pushed down. This led to a scuffle between the groups.

Former state ministers: Sellur Raju, Natham R Viswanathan, and S Semmalai pacified the aggrieved persons and assured them to provide sufficient time to hear their grievances.

Later, Nathan Viswanathan, AIADMK's deputy general secretary, told reporters that "no clash" took place at the party meeting, as wrongly speculated.

"There was nothing serious of that nature. Party members vied with each other to express their views and in discharging their duties. Many sought time to convey their views and we agreed to give time after the review," he said.

Today's meeting is not an exception. Similar scenes were witnessed at the AIADMK meetings held in Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, and Kumbakonam, since the AIADMK 'field study committee' began its review.

The panel was recently constituted by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to review the activities and performance of the party at various levels and also the different wings of the party. The ten-member panel comprising of senior leaders will also ascertain if the party membership cards have reached all those who have enrolled.

The committee, which also includes former state minister and party's deputy general secretary K P Munusamy, and former state minister and party treasurer Dindigul C Srinivasan, would submit a report by December 7, to Palaniswami.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Viswanathan said the committee would review the party's activities at booth level, whether the leadership's instructions were successfully carried out, whether there was total participation of the workers, and if the booth committees functioned properly or not.

"All these should be verified and a detailed report submitted to the high command so that an appropriate strategy can be formulated to win the 2026 Assembly election," he said.

"We will have to win the election by capturing power and thus reinstall the AIADMK rule. We should concentrate only on our activities, on how to function efficiently to ensure a victory; and leave the important decisions to the party leadership," Viswanathan said, setting the tone and tenor for the meeting.

