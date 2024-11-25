Hyderabad, November 25: A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a class 10 student in 2016 has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special POCSO court in LB Nagar, despite the survivor and her mother retracting their statements. The mother-daughter duo had initially supported the case and testified against the convict, a 19-year-old driver, when the crime occurred over eight years ago.

When the survivor and her mother were recalled for a second cross-examination with the Telangana High Court's approval, both changed their earlier statements. The POCSO court noted, "Although the victim later denied the accused's involvement during her further cross-examination, the significant time gap between her initial and follow-up testimony raises concerns about the possibility of the victim being influenced." This observation was made while delivering the verdict a week ago. Hyderabad: Minor Girl Admitted With Splinter Injury Allegedly Dies of Anaesthesia Overdose at Anand Eye Hospital in Habsiguda, Investigation Underway.

The court also remarked that while the minor (survivor) may have given consent for elopement or sexual intercourse, it cannot be deemed valid under the law. Initially, the police had filed a missing persons report in April 2016 when the survivor failed to return home from school, but the case was later changed to rape and kidnapping charges. Hyderabad: 3 Arrested for Kidnapping Month-Old Baby From Government-Run Niluofer Hospital in Telangana.

The survivor initially testified that the driver took her to Hyderabad, where he sexually assaulted her multiple times. After the convict sought a second cross-examination, the survivor changed her statement, denying the offence. Her mother and other family witnesses also turned hostile. However, the POCSO court relied on evidence from other witnesses to confirm the assault, leading to the convict’s conviction. Despite pleading for leniency due to his family responsibilities, the court pronounced him guilty.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

