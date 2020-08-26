New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Leaders of the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday threatened to hold a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence if the AAP government does not release the civic body's allegedly pending funds in 15 days.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Civic Centre here, they claimed the total receipts from the Delhi government have been "fast reducing" over the last five years and no funds have been allocated to the SDMC in this financial year.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government.

South Delhi Mayor Anamika accused the Delhi government of "politicising" the issue of fund allocation and said it is against the notion of devolution of funds between state and urban local bodies.

The government has sanctioned grants to the SDMC as per the recommendation of the 3rd Delhi Finance Commission (DFC), the SDMC said in a statement.

The original mandate of the 3rd DFC was till 2011 but due to the non-implementation of recommendations of the 4th DFC, the Delhi government continued to allocate funds as per the 3rd DFC, Anamika said.

"It is against the norms of natural justice that even from the outlay of current financial year of Rs 439.60 crore, the Delhi government decided to recover Rs 275.46 crore as they have implemented the recommendation of the 5th DFC with retrospective effect i.e., April 1, 2016," she said.

Anamika claimed the total receipts, including under non-plan and plan heads, from the Delhi government have been "fast reducing during the last five years".

It was Rs 1,628.09 crore in 2017-18, Rs 927.89 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 741.44 crore in 2019-20, she claimed.

SDMC Standing Committee chairman Rajdutt Gehlot claimed the Delhi government had allotted a reduced amount of funds to the civic body under the plan head and that too hadn't been released fully.

Under the plan head, "the 5th DFC recommended that Rs 1,555.70 crore be given to the SDMC, but the Delhi government allocated Rs 617.70 crore, and that too has not been released completely", he said.

"In this financial year, no funds have been allocated to the SDMC," he added.

Leader of House in SDMC and former mayor Narendra Chawla said the civic body's members will stage a sit-in outside Kejriwal's residence if the government does not release the pending funds in 15 days.

He said almost all councillors of the ruling party in the SDMC will raise their voice against the Delhi government.

The government has been "politicising the issue of fund allocation to the SDMC with an aim to badly paralyse it", he said.

