New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is likely to table a revised proposal to develop a Bollywood Park through scrap materials in the Jangpura area of the city in its standing committee meeting on Friday, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the Bollywood Park will be constructed on the lines of SDMC's popular Waste to Wonder Park and Bharat Darshan Park where the history of Indian cinema will be showcased through various artefacts and sculptures made out of waste material.

Also Read | India-Central Asia Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi Talks Regional Security, Cooperation During the Summit.

On Thursday, the SDMC's house meeting rejected the earlier proposal where project was proposed to be built on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

“We will built the Bollywood Park on our own and not on PPP basis. So a revised proposal to develop the Bollywood Park is likely to be tabled tomorrow (Friday) in the civic body's standing committee meeting,” SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan told PTI.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Approves Sale of Wine At Supermarkets, Walk-in Stores.

An official of the SDMC said the theme park will be built in an old park in Jangpura with an area of five acres.

“The park will depict history and evolution of Indian cinema right from the first film made in the country. It will also have scenes of popular movies, songs, cut-outs of actors etc,” the official said requesting anonymity.

All the replicas related to Indian cinema in the park will be made through scrap materials like iron rods, nuts and bolts, fans, wires, pipes among others, the official said.

The SDMC had last year inaugurated its Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh where replicas of monuments of historical and cultural importance have been erected. All those replicas are made of scrap materials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)