New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday decided not to disconnect water and electricity connections to residents of unauthorised colonies in the city, a move that comes ahead of civic polls next year.

The civic body also directed officials to take back previous orders of disconnecting water and electricity connections in such colonies.

A proposal in this connection was approved in the House meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday.

There are around 1,800 unauthorised colonies in the national capital where a sizeable portion of the city's population resides.

The municipal bodies usually write to the Delhi Jal Board and electricity departments of the city government for cutting connections of water and electricity in unauthorised colonies as any construction in such areas in considered illegal.

The proposal, which was tabled by Leader of the House Indrajeet Sehrawat, stated that since the municipal corporation did not pass building layout plans in unauthorised colonies, all construction in such colonies was done without a valid building plan.

“Water and electricity are basic necessities of any citizen. The House meeting of the SDMC proposes and requests the commissioner not to issue orders of disconnecting water and electricity connections in such colonies,” the proposal said.

It also said that the previous orders of disconnecting water and electricity connections in unauthorised colonies should be taken back.

