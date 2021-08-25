Ahmedabad, August 25: A 25-year-old owner of a food cart was beaten to death and his cousins were attacked after they went to demand unpaid bill from the accused. The incident took place at Bavla town in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat late on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Rahul Thakor. The prime accused are Sanjay Vania and his nephew Harshad Vania. Ahmedabad Woman Tortured, Harassed by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry.

Sanjay Vania and Harshad Vania ate from Rahul's food cart but did not pay the money, according to a report by Times of India. In order to get the money, Rahul, along with cousins Kishan and Sanjay, met the Vanias. Instead of paying, the Vania brother allegedly abused Rahul and his cousins, the report added. The two accused and their associates then attacked Rahul. Bhopal: Food Delivery Boy Abducted, Attacked With Sword; 3 Booked.

The attackers were armed with sticks, iron rods and machetes, according to an FIR launched in connection with Rahul's murder. When Rahul's cousins Kishan and Sanjay tried to rescue him, they were also attacked by the accused. Meanwhile, Rahul's another cousin Akash came to know about the incident and he reached the spot along with other relatives.

When Akash reached, he found Rahul lying in a pool of blood. He took Rahul to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Kishhan and Sanjay had managed to escape from the attack. But Kishan sustained critical injuries and was hospitalised for treatment. Based on Akash's complaint, police registered a case of murder and unlawful assembly against the accused.

