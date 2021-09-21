New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday said that the municipal corporation was taking steps to ensure the implementation of Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) System at the toll plazas in Delhi, according to a statement.

"The SDMC is taking tough measures for full implementation of the RFID System at all 124 toll plazas.

"Notices/challans have been issued to as many as 966 vehicles from several states, including Delhi, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Madhya Pradesh, for not purchasing RFID System while entering the city through toll plazas," the mayor said.

He added that the transport departments of these states had also been requested to cancel permits of such "erring vehicles" under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Suryan said that to ensure minimum violation, toll plazas were being inspected on a regular basis by constituting "enforcement teams" and action was being taken against the violators.

According to the statement, the Supreme Court, in order to control pollution, had ordered the implementation of RFID System at all toll plazas for collection of toll tax and ECC so vehicles entering through the toll plazas could not pollute the environment.

"A challan of Rs 500 is being slapped by the enforcement teams of the SDMC against the vehicles which have yet to make payment of toll tax through RFID tag.

"Drivers/owners of such vehicles are being fined Rs 500 while entering Delhi as entry of vehicles without RFID tag is completely banned," Suryan said.

