Balasore, May 14 (PTI) A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday threatened to commit suicide for being subjected to mental harassment allegedly by the Superintendent of Police, an official said.

Brajamohan Pradhan (58), SDPO (Basta) with additional charge of SDPO (Jaleswar) in a letter to the IGP, Eastern Range, alleged that Balasore SP Raj Prasad insulted him in public and also assigned him the charge of SDPO of two separate places to put pressure on him.

Pradhan said he is posted as SDPO (Basta) and has been assigned additional charge of SDPO (Jaleswar). He also alleged that he was not getting any support from the office to discharge his duty.

Demanding the withdrawal of the charge of SDPO (Jaleswar), Pradhan allegedly threatened to commit suicide if his request is not fulfilled.

He was admitted to a government hospital in Jaleswar after he complained of uneasiness.

Meanwhile, DIG Eastern Range Satyajit Naik visited Pradhan at the hospital, inquired about his health conditions and spoke to him regarding his grievances.

"I have discussed with the SDPO regarding the issues surrounding his allegations. He had previously levelled accusations against SP Balasore, alleging torture and harassment," the DIG told PTI.

"I am inquiring into the allegations and other angles also," Nayak said.

The SP Balasore did not respond to phone calls.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty, in a social media post criticised the state government for the mental torture of a tribal officer, especially considering that Odisha has a tribal chief minister who is also in charge of the Home Department.

