Srinagar, September 19: A search operation was launched along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Army detected suspicious movement in the area, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

"Suspicious movement was detected along the LoC in Uri sector last night," PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said. Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Apprehend Former Militant Abdul Gani in Kishtwar.

Searches in the area are underway, he said.

