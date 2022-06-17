Gurugram, Jun 17 (PTI) In the wake of ongoing protests against the "Agnipath" military recruitment scheme, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed in Haryana's Gurugram district on Friday.

Gurugram District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order on Friday to impose a ban on gatherings of four or more people for that "may create obstruction, disturbance or interference in the maintenance of law and order."

Police were on high alert at public places like railway stations, bus stand, markets and national highways power grid among other areas in the district.

It also dispersed people who were allegedly trying to demonstrate against the Centre's scheme for recruitment in the defence services in Sohna, Pataudi and Chandu.

According to police, traffic was obstructed briefly this morning by protestors near Chandu village. In another instance, some youth tried to interrupt the rail services near Haily Mandi but were stopped by police before they could reach the railway track.

Police were deployed on every main 'chowk' of the city and security was tightened around Gurugram DC residence after some protestors attacked the DC residence and office in Palwal on Thursday.

"We didn't allow any major incident anywhere in Gurugram today. There was no traffic disruption. Force was deployed right from the morning today at all sensitive points. There were one or two efforts made by the protestors in Chandu, Sohna and Pataudi but they were swiftly dispersed. Our cops are on job," said Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

